Walk to Wrigley 2019
9th Annual Walk-to-Wrigley
Thursday, April 25, 2019
Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Walk begins at Noon, First Pitch at 1:20 PM
Support & Sponsor
Event Sponsorship Levels
2019 Sponsorship Opportunities
Grand Slam Sponsor - $1,500
★ Name prominently displayed in first position on 450 Walk-to-Wrigley participant shirts to be worn during 2 mile walk-a-thon and during televised Chicago Cubs baseball game
★ Name, logo and web address boldly displayed on DePaul Prep’s website with link to own site
★ Promotional materials (supplied by sponsor) displayed and made available to over 600 DePaul Prep students, faculty, board members and community visitors for the months of April and May
★ Name, logo and contact information included in the April and May e-newsletters distributed to over 600 DePaul Prep
community members.
Home Run Sponsor - $500
★ Name displayed on 450 Walk-to-Wrigley participant shirts to be worn during 2 mile walk-a-thon and during televised Chicago Cubs baseball game
★ Name, logo and web address placed on DePaul Prep’s website with link to own site
★ Promotional materials (supplied by sponsor) displayed and made available to over 600 DePaul Prep students, faculty, board members and community visitors for the month of April and May
Double Play Sponsor - $250
★ Name, logo and web address boldly displayed on DePaul Prep’s website with link to own site
★ Promotional materials (supplied by sponsor) displayed and made available to over 600 DePaul Prep students, faculty, board members and community visitors for the months of April and May
★ Name, logo and contact information included in the April and May e-newsletters distributed to over 600 DePaul Prep
community members
No Hitter Sponsor - $100
★ Name, logo and web address displayed on DePaul Prep’s website with link to own site
★ Promotional materials (supplied by sponsor) displayed and made available to over 600 DePaul Prep students, faculty, board members and community visitors for the month of April and May
Cubby Bear Supporter - $50
★ Name, logo and web address displayed on DePaul Prep’s website with link to own site
★ These donations will keep students hydrated and help to underwrite the day’s supply of water bottles!
Baseball season has officially begun and the Chicago Cubs just released our date! We will be cheering on the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, April 25, 2019 for our 9th Annual Walk-to-Wrigley.
Our Walk-to-Wrigley Fundraiser is a fun, healthy way to bring the DePaul College Prep community together, raise important funds to benefit our school, and cheer on the Cubs as
they battle the Los Angeles Dodgers!
The students and faculty will walk approximately 2 miles east on Addison Street from DePaul College Prep to Wrigley Field. Each student is responsible for collecting a minimum of $100 in sponsorships to earn a ticket and enjoy the 1:20 PM Cubs game. The Cubs are, of course, in high demand and predicted to have another great season and this is your child’s chance to see a game and help the school.
More information to come!